|
|
William R. "Whitey" Carven, 72, of Hanover, formerly of North Weymouth, passed away on January 2, 2020, with his family by his side. Whitey was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Carven of North Weymouth. Whitey proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was passionate about sports and through coaching Whitey was able to pass on valuable life lessons to his sons and their Hanover teammates. He retired from a job he truly loved after working nearly 40 years as a lineman for Verizon. After retirement, he enjoyed spending the winters with his wife and best friend Mary in Delray Beach, Florida. Whitey was a life member of the Squantum Yacht Club and the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, Lodge 278. He was an avid sailor. He cherished the times he was able to spend on the water racing 210s and Hustlers with his father, brother, sisters, sons and many nieces and nephews. The only thing he loved more was spending time with his wife and four boys. Beloved husband of Mary M. (Sullivan) of 49 years, he was the loving and proud father of William Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Scituate, Christopher and his wife Brenda of Hanover, Michael and his wife Kate of Scituate, and James and his wife Jessica of Marshfield; cherished grandfather "Poppie" to Grace, Mary, William III, Christopher Jr., Donovan, Laken, Michael Jr., and Olivia. He is also survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Gallagher, Joseph Carven Jr., Carol Mathisen and Virginia Doyle. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Hanover, on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan 10, in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rte. 139), Hanover, at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Hanover Center Cemetery, Hanover. The family thanks Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham for the sensitive and loving care which they provided. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 7, 2020