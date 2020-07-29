William Richard "Bill" Davis of Hingham, died July 25, 2020. Son of the late William X. Davis and Mary C. (Mullen) Davis. Cherished brother of Marie Colacchio and her husband Tom of Norwich, VT and Christopher Davis and his wife Christine of Bronx, NY. Loving uncle of Rebecca Thompson and her husband Christopher of Sudbury, Bridget Colacchio of Chicago, Nicholas Colacchio MD and his wife Emily of Falmouth, ME, Magdline Melvin and her husband Patrick of Starksboro, VT and Marshall Davis of Bronx, NY. Great-uncle of Luke, Noah and Grace Thompson, Francesca and Josephine Wesley, Hazel and Teddy Colacchio and Amina Melvin. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the New England Organ Bank, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
