McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
William R. Goodwin Obituary
William R. "Bill" Goodwin of North Weymouth, formerly of Roslindale, died August 8, 2019. He was 65. Bill graduated from UMass-Boston, Class of 1983. He went on to have a successful career as a mail carrier for 31 years, with the last 21 years being in North Weymouth. He was an avid World War II buff with a passion for airplanes. He attended flight school in his early years and has enjoyed building airplane models for many years. Bill was also a New England sports fan, especially for the Patriots and Bruins. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and outgoing good nature. He was the beloved husband of Terri (Rafferty) Goodwin of North Weymouth; devoted father of Thomas W. and Daniel P. Goodwin of North Weymouth. Also lovingly survived by the Kane cousins of Attleboro and the many members of the Rafferty family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 12 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019
