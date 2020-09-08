1/1
William R. Hussey
William Ryder Hussey, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Billy was a resident of Pembroke for 57 years and grew up in Rockland. He served on the Town Forest Committee of Pembroke for many years. He was an active member of the Pembroke Kiwanis Club for 34 years and founded the Pembroke Kiwanis Christmas Tree Fund Scholarship that was established in 1994. Billy started working at the age of 14 at Littlefield Wyman Nursery in Abington and retired in 1977. Following Littlefield Wyman, Billy went on to work at the Brockton VA Hospital and was Head of Grounds and Transportation where he retired in 2008. Billy's proudest endeavor was Pine Meadow Nursery, a wholesale grower/nursery in Hanson that he established with his brother-in-law, Donald Turpin, in 1969. Billy worked there every day until just a couple of years ago and found much solace working there alongside his family and friends. Billy's passions have always been family and nature and truly believed in "the power of positive thinking". Billy was an eternal optimist who enjoyed life. He was the son of the late William F.F. and Miriam (Packard) Hussey and is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Beverly Eaniri Hussey, his daughter Pamela Hussey Bearce and her husband Steve Bearce, and his son William "BJ" Hussey and his companion Mary Quill. Billy adored his grandchildren, Scott Burns and his wife Sarah Kouhaila Burns, William "Ryan" Hussey and his fiance Melanie Baldasarre, and Nicholas Hussey. He loved his dear sister Judith Hussey Turpin and her late husband Donald Turpin, his sister-in-law Geri Eaniri, and his brother-in-law Dr. Douglas DiBona and his late wife, Gail Eaniri DiBona. Billy is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., at the corner of Rte. 14 and 58, in Hanson, on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Billys name to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370, or the Pembroke Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 2525, Duxbury, MA 02331. To sign Billy's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 8, 2020.
