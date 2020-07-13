William R. Mattern, a long time resident of Scituate and recently Marshfield, died in home hospice with family at his side on July 3rd at the age of 96, sixteen months after the diagnosis of cancer. He is survived by his spouse of seventy-three years, Grace P. (McKinlay) Mattern, three daughters, Jeanne Bowers of Norfolk VA, Grace Mattern of Northwood NH, and Margaret Mattern of Marshfield, nine grandchildren (Liz, Tim, Matt, David, Jesse, Adrienne, Sam, Alex, and Amelia), and eight great-grandchildren (Thomas, Luke, Dillon, Nori, Emilio, Ava, Rowan, and Ryan). Bill was proud of his sons-in-law, John Bowers of Norfolk VA, David Coursin of Northwood NH, Jon Way of Stow MA, and John Wallace of Marshfield. He was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Way of Stow MA and his son-in-law Eric Schain of Northwood, NH. Bill would want to be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, sailor, sailmaker, artist, contract bridge player, avid Celtics and Patriots fan, and champion of the democratic process through his numerous letters to the editor. Bill frequently said that he was, a 'lucky man. He served in the Coast Guard during World War II, graduated from Boston University, worked in business as a personnel manager before becoming a high school teacher for the Easton and Scituate public school systems where he developed work study programs. Along the way, he earned a Masters in Guidance from Bridgewater State College. He was a self taught sailmaker, starting his own business in 1962, and went on to become well known on the South Shore for designing and building successful racing sails. He was a long-time member of and volunteer at the Front Street Gallery in Scituate Harbor where his photographs and marine watercolors were always on display. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Visiting Angels of Marshfield. In remembrance please send donations to the Greater Boston Food Bank https://gbfb.org
.