William Steve Freda, 76, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on April 20, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Steve, as he was known, was born to the late Alice Lorraine and Joseph Freda of Scituate, Mass. He graduated in 1961 from Scituate High School. Steve lived and worked in Boston while procuring a BS from Northeastern University. Steves amazing people skills allowed him to work in real estate and he later retired from the Boston School Bus Driver's Union. Steve will be remembered for his incredible ability to connect with others through humor, story telling and card games. His unmatched wit and skill with a joke created a jovial relationship with all who knew Steve. He was an avid sports fan who played hockey, baseball and football in his youth. He went on to become a New England Patriots super fan. As an amateur photographer he was granted a press pass to the sidelines of the NFL where he captured amazing photos. His admiration for the outdoors drew him to the White Mts. of NH where he spent time with loved ones. Steve is survived by his daughters, Lori Page and Stacey Galvin and his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lorraine Freda. Steve adored his grandchildren, Tegan, Aaron, Madelyn and Luke. Steve's wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held during the summer of 2020.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020