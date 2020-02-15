|
William T. Murphy, formerly of Lynnfield and Scituate, died peacefully on January 24, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the age of 72, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Walter and Josephine (Sheehy) Murphy. He leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Alice Murphy of Marshfield, his brother Walter Murphy of Danvers, as well as, many nieces and nephews. His funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020