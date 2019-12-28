The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:15 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Quincy, MA
William V. Quinn Obituary
William Bill V. Quinn of Quincy passed away at home on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was 83. Bill came over from Galway, Ireland as a young man. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and carried that pride throughout his life. After his military service, he married and raised his family in Quincy. Bill worked as a supervisor for Gillette for over 35 years. During his free time he enjoyed fishing and walking. Some of his favorite spots were Castle Island and Pope John Paul Park. Bill loved watching the Patriots and the Wheel of Fortune. He always looked forward to trips to Foxwoods, Aruba, and Ireland. The beloved husband of Margaret (Keane) Quinn of Quincy and the late Mary T. (Flaherty) Quinn. Devoted father of Peter Quinn of Washington, Marie Bronske of Quincy, Christine Romano of Weymouth and Theresa Fisher of Quincy. Stepfather of Maryann Folan of Milton, Karen Donovan of Quincy and Patricia Stock of Dorchester. Brother of John Joe Quinn of Ireland, Angela McDonough of South Boston, Pauline Rampino of Las Vegas, Bernard Quinn of Ireland and the late Bridie Kelly, Mary Sheehan and Theresa Reddam. Bill is survived by 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His kind and gentle ways will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 28, 2019
