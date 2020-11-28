William W. Flynn, age 78, entered into eternal life on November 26, 2020. Bill grew up in Wareham, Boston and Quincy and has lived in Weymouth since 1975. He was a United States Navy Chief, and was an Aviation Structural Mechanic, Vietnam Era Veteran, and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis on the USS Wasp, serving from 1959 until 1975. After his retirement from the US Navy, he was a materials tester at the US Army Watertown Arsenal and then attended the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Beloved husband of 58 years to Linda A. (McLain) Flynn. Devoted father of Kathleen A. Diamond of Duxbury and James W. Flynn of Stuart, Florida. Beloved brother of M. Judith Cingolani and her late husband John of Duxbury, Mark Flynn and his wife Cecilia of Quincy, Susan Bucavalas and her husband Peter of Falmouth, and the late Edmund Flynn. Loving grandfather to Sarah, Mark and Emily Diamond. The visiting hours are at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington Street, Weymouth on Monday, November 30th from 2-4 and from 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing on Tuesday, December 1 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Registration and face coverings are required for all who attend the mass. You may register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/december-1-2020-1030-funeral-mass-william-flynn-tickets-130784508987
. Private burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Old Colony Hospice at 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379, any US Armed Services charity, or to the charity of your choice
