Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Linden Ponds Performing Arts Center,
203 Linden Ponds Way
Hingham, MA
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Wilma C. Lorenson

Wilma C. Lorenson Obituary
Wilma C. Lorenson, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. A longtime resident of Hingham, Wilma dedicated a great deal of her life to the Hingham Congregational Church. At Linden Ponds, she and Art left many memories and traditions in their wakes. Wilma was the beloved daughter of Andrew N. and Gerda (Hallstrom) Englebrook. She was the dear wife of the late Arthur E. Lorenson with whom she raised three outstanding children, Donald A. Lorenson of Scituate, Deborah S. Lorenson of Pembroke and Wendy Lorenson Wilson of Hingham. Also leaving behind eight accomplished grandchildren as well as three beautiful great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her golf game, her charity, and especially her strength and devotion to all around her. A memorial service will be held at the Linden Ponds Performing Arts Center, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Linden Ponds Benevolent Care Fund, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019
