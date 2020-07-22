Winifred A. Winnie (Long), of Randolph, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, at age 81. She was born and raised in Brighton and graduated from Brighton High School, class of 1957. For 53 years Winnie lived in Randolph, where she and her late husband, Gerard Gerry Gorham, raised their three children. She was happily married to Bumpa for 50 years. She loved her home and was very proud of Gerrys custom touches, especially the woodworking in the custom designed kitchen. Winnie loved her neighborhood and her many neighborhood friends. After raising her own family, she became known as the neighborhood babysitter, caring for children in her home for 25 years. She loved each and every one like she did her own kids. Everyone called her Grammy. Winnie loved to crochet. We all cherish the many afghan blankets she made for us. Recently, Winnie spent some time at Standish Village, an assisted-living home in Milton, where she made many new friends among residents and staff and satisfied her sweet tooth with twice daily bowls of ice cream. She loved her jewelry, wearing it and sharing it with others. She was happiest when helping and taking care of others and will be fondly remembered as a kind, giving, loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. She is survived by her three children, Gerard Jr. and his wife Amy of Randolph, Thomas and his wife Pia of Wilmington, and Monica Barrett and her husband Bob of Abington. Winnie is also loved and survived by three granddaughters, Madison Murphy, Lauren Barrett, and Nicole Barrett; three grandsons, Thomas Gorham Jr., Nickolas Gorham, and Lucas Gorham; and a great-grandson, Justin Belizaire. She is also survived by her siblings, Helen Bulman of Burlington, Lillian Tennis of Needham, and Kevin Long of New Port Richey, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard, and a son, Brendan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, July 24th at 11 a.m. in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. Memorial contributions may be made in Winnies name to Boston Partners in Education. For more information, see bostonpartners.org
