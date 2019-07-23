|
Yolanda U. "Yola" D'Alessandro, age 92, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family. Yola was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a lifelong Quincy resident and attended Katharine Gibbs College. She had worked as a bookkeeper at the former Peter Bent Brigham Hospital and the Copley Plaza Hotel both in Boston. Her employment brought her into contact with celebrities such as the late Frank Sinatra. Yola suffered from a profound hearing disability that began when she was a young girl and existed throughout her life. Nonetheless, despite this disability, she persevered and lived her life with great strength, liveliness, and fervor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Yola was the last of seven siblings and was predeceased by Joseph E. D'Allessandro, William D'Alessandro, Joseph P. D'Alessandro, Mary G. Sangermano, Lillian DiBona and Robert L. D'Alessandro. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great great-nieces and great great-nephews and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, July 26, 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home Friday morning 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Yola's memory may be made the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44 th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019