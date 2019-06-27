|
|
Yvonne Arthur of Pembroke, passed at home on June 25, 2019, at the age of 67. She is survived by her fiance, Warren Ellis; and her daughter, Janelle Arthur Torchio of Durham, N.C. She is also survived by her grandson, Donovan; her son-in-law, Steven Torchio of Durham, N.C.; her stepfather, Edgar Leonard of Middleboro; and her siblings, Evelyn Bonanno and her husband Joe of Pembroke, Denise Morgan Berger of Orlando, Fla., Richard Cavilla and his wife Laura of Pembroke, Emily Woods and her fiance David Eisenstadt of Belmont, Steve Cavilla and his wife Kim of San Diego, Calif., and Chris Cavilla of Vero Beach, Fla. Yvonne was predeceased by her mother, Janine Leonard, who passed in 2018, her brother, Robert Cavilla, and her sister, Janine Drysdale. Yvonne is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She was born in Boston, and moved to Pembroke in 1967 as a sophomore in high school. She graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in 1969. She lived in Hanover for 20+ years. Yvonne worked in the travel industry for some years before she became a full time mother. She was an active member of the Old Colony Sportsman's Club, where she excelled at competitive shotgun shooting. She was an NRA certified shotgun instructor who taught many young people, and particularly enjoyed teaching and empowering women. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, as well as cooking, entertaining, and gardening at her home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Yvonne's honor to the Toys for Tots, 400 Cummings Park Dr., Woburn, MA 01801. A private family service will be held at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 27, 2019