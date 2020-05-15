|
Barbara Worbass Grayson, passed away peacefully May 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter Debbie Bone.
Born on June 14, 1930, in Newark New Jersey, to Raymond Kingman Worbass and Nellie Langley.
Survivors include 3 children, Debbie Bone (Andrew) of Surfside, Sammy Grayson of Georgetown, and Carol Williams (Ben) of Georgetown. 6 grandchildren, William Grayson Stone, Keenan Grayson Harn (Jason) Wilson deGraffenried Grayson, Bengie Williams (Lynn), Ashley Williams Carey (Brent), Patrick Williams. 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life of 68 years, “Sam” Grayson. Her father, Raymond Worbass, her mother, Nellie Hazelton and her sister, Lilla Fiddie.
A special thank you to Tidelands Hospice, Kim and Dr. Principe for the loving care that was received and to her caregivers who so lovingly cared for her
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Penny Royal Memorial Gardens
Memorials may be made to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St. Georgetown, SC 29440.
