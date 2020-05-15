|
Brenda Anderson Pope, wife of Thomas Holland ""Tommy"" Pope, passed away May 7, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
Born December 9, 1942 in Kingstree, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Clifton Anderson and Lydia Elizabeth ""Jimmie"" Mercer Anderson.
Mrs. Pope was in the banking industry in Georgetown for close to 40 years. She was a charter member of Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church and a life-long member of the choir. She was a 1961 graduate of Andrews High School and loved to play the piano and sing. Mrs. Pope was the perfect wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 57 years are a son Anthony H. ""Tony"" Pope of Summerville; a daughter, Sara Lynn Pope Greer and her husband Sam of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, John Anthony Pope of Summerville, Emily Ruth Greer and Duncan Samuel Greer, both of Rock Hill; and a number of extended family.
Graveside Funeral Services, officiated by Mr. Charles Wells, was held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidelands Hospice at 2591 N. Fraser Street Georgetown, SC 29440, Herbert Memorial United Methodist Memorial Fund at 84 Forest Avenue Georgetown, SC 29440, or Beyond Basic Life Skills at 406 N. Gum Street Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in South Strand News on May 15, 2020