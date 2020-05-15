Home

Charles Sugg "Charlie" Dickson


1946 - 2020
Charles Sugg "Charlie" Dickson Obituary
Charles Sugg “Charlie” Dickson, 73, widower of Oradell J. Dickson, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. Born October 13, 1946, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Plowden Dickson, Sr. and the late Katherine Margaret Sugg Dickson. He was retired from the City of Manning Maintenance Department. He is survived by his brother, Plowden Dickson, Jr. (Roslyn) of James Island; a sister, Mary Katherine D. Inman of Georgetown; numerous nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Wayne Inman; several aunts and uncles; and a great nephew, Jon A. Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
