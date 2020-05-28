Edward "Ed" Joseph Roswog, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with his wife at his bedside. He was 77 years old.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Bette Kottmyer Roswog of Murrells Inlet; loving son, Shawn Kottmyer (Lacy Price) of Murrells Inlet; sister, Mary Karolyn Roswog of Mooresville, NC; grandson, Gabriel Kottmyer of Murrells Inlet; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Ed was born on November 16, 1942 in Kokomo, Indiana, to the late Leo and Fern Roswog. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a B.A. in Fine Arts, majoring in Industrial Design/Human Factors. Ed began his career designing fighter jet cockpits at LTV in Grand Prairie, Texas. He went on to work for General Electric in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he designed medical and dental equipment. In 1981, Ed moved to Lexington, South Carolina to design computers for NCR. He was the co-designer of the IDSA award-winning Tower Computer. Ed retired from Intel-Columbia, SC in 2008. In 2014, he and Bette moved to Murrells Inlet. Besides his love of art and design, Ed enjoyed Formula 1 and Indy car racing. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan. Ed also enjoyed photography, hiking and vacationing with Bette and Shawn. Although immensely talented, he was humble. Ed was a quiet, thoughtful, unassuming gentleman who was always very loving, supportive and generous to family and friends.
Services were held 2:00pm Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to www.psp.org
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Annette Benn for her loving assistance in caring for Ed over the last three years of his life, and to Amedisys Hospice Care.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Strand News on May 28, 2020.