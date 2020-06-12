Sheila passed away on the ninth of June 2020. Sheila's father Jim, called her



"brid", which is the Lancashire dialect for bird. She was his little bird. She was



beautiful. Her maiden name was Marrow, and she went by Sheila. Her first



"given name" was Elizabeth.



Sheila's chosen profession was nursing. She trained in England and came



to America, to marry the love of her life. Soon after, two towheads came along.



She was a very proud mother. Life was good, and everyone they encountered was



kind and helped them on their way.



Sheila is survived by her husband John; her children, Peter John [Fan], and



Christine Anne Rebecca [Jimmy]; her grandchildren, Kerri Lynn, Sean Patrick,



Fannie Harrington, William [Will] Jay; and 2 great-grandchildren, Ronan Theodore



and Declan Rex. She was predeceased by her mother Helen [Kane] and her



siblings Hughie, Peter and Patricia.



His "little brid" has flown a long way. Sheila leaves us with hearts full of kindness and caring. She is on the wing - free from life's everyday strife.



Taking her care and kindness to a new nesting place.



Arrangements are in the care of: Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 (843)-651-1440



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store