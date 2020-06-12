Elizabeth Sheila Watkinson
1937 - 2020
Sheila passed away on the ninth of June 2020. Sheila's father Jim, called her

"brid", which is the Lancashire dialect for bird. She was his little bird. She was

beautiful. Her maiden name was Marrow, and she went by Sheila. Her first

"given name" was Elizabeth.

Sheila's chosen profession was nursing. She trained in England and came

to America, to marry the love of her life. Soon after, two towheads came along.

She was a very proud mother. Life was good, and everyone they encountered was

kind and helped them on their way.

Sheila is survived by her husband John; her children, Peter John [Fan], and

Christine Anne Rebecca [Jimmy]; her grandchildren, Kerri Lynn, Sean Patrick,

Fannie Harrington, William [Will] Jay; and 2 great-grandchildren, Ronan Theodore

and Declan Rex. She was predeceased by her mother Helen [Kane] and her

siblings Hughie, Peter and Patricia.

His "little brid" has flown a long way. Sheila leaves us with hearts full of kindness and caring. She is on the wing - free from life's everyday strife.

Taking her care and kindness to a new nesting place.

Arrangements are in the care of: Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 (843)-651-1440

Published in South Strand News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
