Florence Rush Potts died peacefully at age 95 on May 27, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. Florence was born in Columbia, SC on January 1, 1925. She graduated from Winthrop College in 1945 with a degree in nutrition. She married William F. Potts (Bill) in 1945 upon his discharge from the Army Air Corps. The couple's first home was Princeton, NJ where Florence worked as a hospital dietician until her husband completed his college education. After his graduation from Princeton University, the couple moved to Niagara Falls, New York where their four children were born. The family also resided in Wilmington, Delaware and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina in 1966. Following her husband's retirement from E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Florence and Bill relocated to Georgetown, South Carolina, where several generations of her family had resided. Her great grandparents immigrated from England settling in what is now Pawleys Island and are buried at All Saints Church. Her mother and maternal grandmother were born in Georgetown and Florence spent many childhood summers in the low country. Throughout her life, she continued to enjoy beach vacations with her family in the Georgetown area, a tradition which continues to this day with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After returning to Georgetown, Florence enjoyed doing research on her family history. Her grandfather, D.C. Simpkins, was a photographer who recorded the history of Georgetown for over a decade. The scenes of Georgetown life were lithographed on post cards and sold. Florence discovered that the largest percentage of the Morgan Collection of 500 photographs depicting Georgetown during the years 1890 to 1915 were taken by her grandfather. Copies of these pictures are housed at the Georgetown County Library and the Rice Museum.
Florence dedicated her life to supporting her husband and caring for her four children. She was an excellent cook and prepared meals for her family every night, always insisting that proper nutrition required a green vegetable be served. She was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephew, Donna, Greta, and John Rush and enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren. She loved to grow flowers, particularly roses and her home always contained beautiful floral arrangements. She also enjoyed participating in garden clubs, traveling in the United States and in Europe, and doing volunteer work. After moving to Belle Isle Plantation in Georgetown, she especially enjoyed boating and fishing with her husband.
She is survived by three children Susan Jennifer Potts (Michael Mesler), William F. "Rich" Potts (Woods) and Helen Potts Sowell (Perry), eight grandchildren: Meghan Poskey (Louis) and Matthew Mesler, Will (Laura), Garland, and Sam (Ashley) Potts, and Alyson and Spencer Sowell and five great grandchildren: June and Miles Poskey, Elizabeth (Ellis) and William F. (Frank) Potts IV , and James Chilton Potts. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Bill (11/26/2011), her daughter Emily Jane Potts (4/16/2010), her grandson Perry T (Pete) Sowell III (5/14/2014), and her brothers George Spencer Rush (10/29/08) and Henry Fred Rush, Jr. (6/14/50)
The committal service will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Rice Museum at 633 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440 or the Prince George Winyah Women's Ministry at 301 Screven Street, Georgetown, SC 29440 or
All Saints Church 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in South Strand News on Jun. 4, 2020.