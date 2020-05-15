|
William Arlington “W.A.” Barrineau, 79, the widower of Metawiese “Niecie” Barrineau, departed this life, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Barrineau was born the son of Larry Arlington Barrineau and Mary Margaret Thomas Barrineau on July 22, 1940 in Kingstree. He was a former employee with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
and Georgetown County School District. He enjoyed yard work and cooking especially barbeque and pileau.
He is survived by: two grandchildren children, Kathy Shannon, and John William “J.W.” Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren, Chester Jr., Chelsea, Chandler, “Little JW”, Raylyn, and Hayligh, Carter.
W.A. was born the first of six siblings: Ann Ward (Azrow), Andrew Barrineau (Lois), Johnny Barrineau, Donnie Lee Wayne Barrineau, and Carrie Chavis (Edward).
He was predeceased by: his parents; his wife; and a daughter, Maggie Marie Barrineau Terry; his brother, Donnie Lee Wayne; his In-Laws, Azrow Ward and Lois Barrineau.
A Graveside Service was held at 2PM, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
The Barrineau family received family and friends prior to the service from 1-2PM in the mausoleum at Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barrineau family.