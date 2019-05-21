Home

(former teacher at St John The Baptist C of E School) peacefully passed away on 29th April 2019, aged 92 years. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 30th May, 1.00pm at St John the Baptist Church, Spalding. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations, for St John's Church and Lavender House Comfort Fund, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 21, 2019
