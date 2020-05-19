Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Alan BAIN Notice
BAIN

Alan Malcol

passed away peacefully in the Tulip Suite at the Johnson Hospital on Wednesday 6th May 2020, aged 89 years. A beloved Husband to Janet and a loving Father to Andrew and Christine. Father-in-Law to Ruth and Colin and a devoted Grandfather to Samuel, Frances and Christopher. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private family cremation to be held. Donations if desired will be towards the RNLI. C/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 19, 2020
