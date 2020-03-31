|
BELL
Alan Gordon
Of Gosberton, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Friday 20th March 2020, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Pauline, much loved Father of Angela and John and Father-in-Law to Paul and Tania. Family only funeral due to Covid-19 Government Regulations. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards Gosberton House Care Home. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 31, 2020