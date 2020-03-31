Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan BELL

Notice Condolences

Alan BELL Notice
BELL

Alan Gordon

Of Gosberton, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Friday 20th March 2020, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Pauline, much loved Father of Angela and John and Father-in-Law to Paul and Tania. Family only funeral due to Covid-19 Government Regulations. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards Gosberton House Care Home. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -