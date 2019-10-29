|
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital, on Tuesday 15th October 2019, aged 86 years. A much loved Dad to Annette, Elaine and David and a loving Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service to take place at the United Reformed Church, Spalding on Wednesday 6th November at 1.45pm to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards Breast Cancer UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019