Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:45
United Reformed Church, Spalding
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan MOORE

Notice Condolences

Alan MOORE Notice
MOORE

Alan

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital, on Tuesday 15th October 2019, aged 86 years. A much loved Dad to Annette, Elaine and David and a loving Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service to take place at the United Reformed Church, Spalding on Wednesday 6th November at 1.45pm to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards Breast Cancer UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.