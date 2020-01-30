|
|
GOODACRE
Albert Edward
formerly of Flinders Road, Donington passed away peacefully at Cedars Care Home, Bourne on 19th January, 2020 aged 91 years. Husband of the late Olga and much loved Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad. Funeral Service at St Mary's & the Holy Rood, Donington on Monday, 17th February, 2020 at 2.15pm to be followed by cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations towards Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Cedar Care Home Staff Fund may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020