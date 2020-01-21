Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
13:00
St Mary and St Nicolas Parish Church
Spalding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert HOWARD

Notice Condolences

Albert HOWARD Notice
HOWARD

Albert John

(John)

Passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020, aged 86 years. Loving husband to Ann, Father to Graham and Andrew, Papa to Stephie, Trini and Issy and Father-in-Law to Jaki and Angela. The funeral service will be held at St Mary and St Nicolas Parish Church, Spalding on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1pm, followed by private family internment at Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please; however, donations to St Mary and St Nicolas church may be sent to J.Willson, Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel. 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -