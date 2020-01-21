|
|
HOWARD
Albert John
(John)
Passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020, aged 86 years. Loving husband to Ann, Father to Graham and Andrew, Papa to Stephie, Trini and Issy and Father-in-Law to Jaki and Angela. The funeral service will be held at St Mary and St Nicolas Parish Church, Spalding on Monday 27th January 2020 at 1pm, followed by private family internment at Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please; however, donations to St Mary and St Nicolas church may be sent to J.Willson, Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel. 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020