SMITH
Alexander
Wilson Mcgarva
The Broken Chain
We little knew the day that
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn't go alone
For part of us went with you
The day you left our home
You left us some
happy memories
Your love is still our guide
And though we cannot see you
You are always at our sides
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same
But as God calls us one by one
Our chain will link again. In loving memory of Alexander Wilson Mcgarva Smith who passed away 20th December 2019 after a long illness with dementia. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts Trisha, Susan, Alex and Simon
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020