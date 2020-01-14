Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Wilson Mcgarva SMITH

Notice Condolences

Alexander Wilson Mcgarva SMITH Notice
SMITH

Alexander

Wilson Mcgarva

The Broken Chain

We little knew the day that

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn't go alone

For part of us went with you

The day you left our home

You left us some

happy memories

Your love is still our guide

And though we cannot see you

You are always at our sides

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as God calls us one by one

Our chain will link again. In loving memory of Alexander Wilson Mcgarva Smith who passed away 20th December 2019 after a long illness with dementia. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts Trisha, Susan, Alex and Simon
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -