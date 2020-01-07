Home

A Coley & Son Funeral Directors
Quaker House
Crowland, Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE6 0EE
01733 211968
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00
St. John the Baptist Church
Whaplode Drove
BRAND

Alfreda Of Whaplode Drove, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 21st December, 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved Wife of the late Fred, and a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral Service at St. John the Baptist Church, Whaplode Drove on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 12.00 noon, followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and St John the Baptist Church may be left at the service. For any further enquiries please contact A Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE. Tel. 01733 211968.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020
