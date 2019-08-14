|
|
HOLLAND
Alice (Happy)
(Nee Shortland)
Peacefully on 4th August 2019, aged 99 years in Twelve Trees Care Home, Sheffield, Alice (Happy) formerly of Station Road, Tydd and Mount Drive, Wisbech. Widow of the late Jack, mother of Jean and grandmother to William. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Twelve Trees Care Home. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 29th August, 2.45pm at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield. Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable either to Dementia UK or Twelve Trees Residents Fund may be sent to John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019