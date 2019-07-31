|
|
GREEN
Andrew (Andy)
Of Spalding passed away at home on Sunday 14 th July 2019 aged 55 years. Dearly loved Husband of Rachel, wonderful Dad of Jordan, Cameron and Madeline and step father to Paul. Devoted Grandad of Edith, Ada and Louie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 8th August at 11am. Family flowers only donations preferred for Help for Heroes may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 31, 2019