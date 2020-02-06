|
|
BRICKLES
Ann
Formerly of Glen Haven, Pinchbeck. Passed away on Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 96 years. Loving Mum & Mum in law to Cliff and Lesley, Graham and Jane and Ian & Elaine. Also a beloved Sister to Phyl and a much loved Nan, Great Nan and Aunty. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 21st February 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please, but donations to Holbeach East Elloe Trust. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel. 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020