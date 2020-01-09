Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CHORLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann CHORLTON

Notice Condolences

Ann CHORLTON Notice
CHORLTON

Ann

Aged 78 years of Newton-in-the-Isle. Suddenly on 23rd December 2019 at her home. Dearly loved mum of Martyn, mother-in-law of Claire, devoted nanna of Lauren and Eleanor, much loved daughter of Isla and sister of Marion. Ann will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 10.00am. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for Trafford Ward – NCH may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel. 01945 700200
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -