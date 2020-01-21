Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
14:00
St Marys Church
Long Sutton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann GARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann GARNER

Notice Condolences

Ann GARNER Notice
GARNER

Ann Mary

Of Long Sutton passed away peacefully at home on 10th January 2020, aged 76 years.Devoted Wife of John, loving Mother to the late Martyn, Nan to Evelyn and Thomas, Mother in law to Helen. Funeral service at St Marys Church Long Sutton on Monday 24th February 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private burial. Flowers or donations to MacMillan Nurses- Long Sutton, may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs, PE12 9BN Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -