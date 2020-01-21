|
GARNER
Ann Mary
Of Long Sutton passed away peacefully at home on 10th January 2020, aged 76 years.Devoted Wife of John, loving Mother to the late Martyn, Nan to Evelyn and Thomas, Mother in law to Helen. Funeral service at St Marys Church Long Sutton on Monday 24th February 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private burial. Flowers or donations to MacMillan Nurses- Long Sutton, may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs, PE12 9BN Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020