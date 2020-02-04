|
|
JACKSON
Ann of Sutton Bridge passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn on 23rd January 2020 aged 82 years. Wife of the late Norman. Mum to Stephen and Christine. Mother-in-law to Catherine and Michael. Grandmother to Thomas and Emily. Funeral service at St Matthews Church Sutton Bridge on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Bransby Horses Rescue & Welfare may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel. 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 4, 2020