Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
13:00
St Matthews Church
Sutton Bridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann JACKSON

Notice Condolences

Ann JACKSON Notice
JACKSON

Ann of Sutton Bridge passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn on 23rd January 2020 aged 82 years. Wife of the late Norman. Mum to Stephen and Christine. Mother-in-law to Catherine and Michael. Grandmother to Thomas and Emily. Funeral service at St Matthews Church Sutton Bridge on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Bransby Horses Rescue & Welfare may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel. 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -