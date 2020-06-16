|
|
ELLIS
Anne
of Surfleet, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Max, stepmother to Jo and Nicky. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Private cremation service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 16, 2020