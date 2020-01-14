|
|
HALSTEAD
Anne (née Horner)
of Holbeach St John's passed away on Christmas Day 2019 aged 66 years. Former owner of Joan Shop, Holbeach. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mum to Richard and Emma. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Whaplode on Monday 20th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Donations if desired, for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be given a the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street,
Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020