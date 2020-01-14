Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30
St Mary's Church
Whaplode
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne HALSTEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne HALSTEAD

Notice Condolences

Anne HALSTEAD Notice
HALSTEAD

Anne (née Horner)

of Holbeach St John's passed away on Christmas Day 2019 aged 66 years. Former owner of Joan Shop, Holbeach. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved mum to Richard and Emma. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Whaplode on Monday 20th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Donations if desired, for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be given a the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street,

Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -