Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00
St James Church
Newton
LAMING

Annette

nee HOYLES

Aged 72 years of Holbeach St John formerly of Newton. Suddenly but peacefully on 11th January 2020 at her home. Devoted wife of Robert, dearly loved mum of Frederick and Stuart (dec), dear mother-in-law of Melissa, and adored nana of Millie, Florence and Arthur. A funeral service will be held at St James Church, Newton on Tuesday 11 th February 2020 at 12 noon, followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'St James' Church and 'NSPCC' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020
