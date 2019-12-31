|
MARSHALL Annie
Passed away in her sleep, on the 19th December, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 106 years, of Sutton Bridge. Beloved wife of the late Harry and a dearly loved mum of the late Brian. A dear aunt and great-aunt to the family. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 31, 2019