COLLINS Anthony James
(Toddy) of Spalding, passed away peacefully after a short illness in the John Van Geest Suite, Stamford Hospital on Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 75. Much loved Husband of the late Christine, a loving Dad to Alison, Hayley and Gaynor, Father-in-law to Craig, Raj and Jonathan and cherished Grandad to Megan, Calum, Jaya, Asha, Rohan, Alfie, Molly and the greatly missed late Todd. We are unable to have a traditional funeral for Toddy in the current environment, but a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Toddy will be buried in Spalding cemetery at a private ceremony, reunited with his beloved Christine. C/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020