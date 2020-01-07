|
RAWLINGS
Anthony Bruce 'Tony' of Moulton Loose Gate suddenly on 9th December 2019, aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Jan and master of Sam. Brother of Bridget and brother-in-law of Alison. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Moulton on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between Lincs Air Ambulance and Wood Green Animal Shelters may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020