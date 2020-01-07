Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Moulton
View Map
Anthony RAWLINGS

Anthony RAWLINGS Notice
RAWLINGS

Anthony Bruce 'Tony' of Moulton Loose Gate suddenly on 9th December 2019, aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Jan and master of Sam. Brother of Bridget and brother-in-law of Alison. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Moulton on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between Lincs Air Ambulance and Wood Green Animal Shelters may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020
