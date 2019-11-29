Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
13:45
Pinchbeck Baptist Church
Arthur WILKERSON

Arthur WILKERSON Notice
WILKERSON

Arthur

Passed away peacefully at his home in Pinchbeck on Thursday 21st November 2019, aged 85 years. Devoted husband to Fay, loving dad to Sean & Mark and grandad to Sam, Tom, Harriet & Sharon. Funeral Service to take place at Pinchbeck Baptist Church on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 1:45pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
