CUNNINGHAM
Ashley James
'Ash'
Sadly on 25th September 2019, aged 28 years. Beloved Son of Tracy and Richard. Much loved Dad of Olly and Archie and Brother of Charlotte, Justin and Megan. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral will take place at St. Leonards Church, Leverington on Friday 1st November at 10.00am followed by burial in the Churchyard. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, at the service will go to Ashley's children. Enquiries to W. Bailey & Son Funeral Directors, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 14, 2019