EVANS
Aubrey Trevor
of Spalding, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 8th April 2020, aged 87 years. A loving husband to the late Audrey, father to David, Michael and Colin, and a dearly loved grandad, will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Private family funeral only, due to current situation. Donations in memory of Aubrey may be given via gift aid on the Funeral Zone website. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 28, 2020