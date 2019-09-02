|
|
BYRNE
Audrey Ellen
Of Gosberton, passed away peacefully in Stonehaven Residential Care Home on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 94 years. Muched loved wife of the late Peter and a dearly loved mum to Sue. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 11th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Stonehaven Residential Care Home and Welland and Glen Care at Home, may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019