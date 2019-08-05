Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey COOPER

Notice Condolences

Audrey COOPER Notice
COOPER Audrey May

Formerly of Deeping St Nicholas, peacefully passed away at Beech Lodge, Holbeach St Johns on 23rd July 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mum of Shirley and Susan. Dear nana and great nana who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place on Friday 16th August, 12:30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.