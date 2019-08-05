|
COOPER Audrey May
Formerly of Deeping St Nicholas, peacefully passed away at Beech Lodge, Holbeach St Johns on 23rd July 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mum of Shirley and Susan. Dear nana and great nana who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place on Friday 16th August, 12:30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations for Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019