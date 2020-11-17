|
|
MACKINDER
Audrey
of Long Sutton, passed peacefully away at Field House Care Home, Fleet Hargate on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 aged 91 years. Wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Geoff and David and mother-in-law of Noella and Sandra, dearly loved nan to Richard, Helen, Audrey and Brittany, and dearly loved great nan. Will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 3.00pm, family only due to COVID restrictions. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Dementia Research UK may be sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 17, 2020