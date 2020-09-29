Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Passed away peacefully at Tanglewood Care Home, Spalding on Sunday 20th September, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Dennis, much loved Mum of Brian, David & Graham and the late Barry & Terry. Mother in law to Jane, Jane & Julie and a loving Nan & Great Nan. Greatly missed by all. Private family cremation to take place, for details how to watch online contact J Willson. Family flowers only, please, but donations if desired to Alzheimer's & Dementia UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 29, 2020
