MAJOR
Audrey
Passed away peacefully at Tanglewood Care Home, Spalding on Sunday 20th September, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Dennis, much loved Mum of Brian, David & Graham and the late Barry & Terry. Mother in law to Jane, Jane & Julie and a loving Nan & Great Nan. Greatly missed by all. Private family cremation to take place, for details how to watch online contact J Willson. Family flowers only, please, but donations if desired to Alzheimer's & Dementia UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 29, 2020