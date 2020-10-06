|
|
WALTHAM
Audrey May
passed away peacefully at her home in Spalding on Thursday 1st October 2020, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Les, loving Mum to Maralyn and Brian, Mother-in-law to Ken and Nicky, Grandma to Laura and Christopher and Grandma to Emilia. Private family service to take place. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to be shared between United Reformed Church & Lives c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 6, 2020