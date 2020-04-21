Home

Barbara Ethel

of Spalding, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday 1st April 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum to Nigel and Annette and a devoted grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private burial will take place in Spalding Cemetery due to the coronavirus restrictions. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 21, 2020
