Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Barbara GOOSE

Barbara GOOSE Notice
GOOSE

Barbara

Of Gedney Marsh, passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 97 years. Wife of the late Howard. Mum of Margaret and John. Mother-in-law of David and Wendy. Much loved granny and great-granny. Due to current restrictions a private service and burial will be held at Gedney Church. Donations if desired for Gedney Parish Church may be sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020
