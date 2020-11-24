|
GOOSE
Barbara
Of Gedney Marsh, passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 97 years. Wife of the late Howard. Mum of Margaret and John. Mother-in-law of David and Wendy. Much loved granny and great-granny. Due to current restrictions a private service and burial will be held at Gedney Church. Donations if desired for Gedney Parish Church may be sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020